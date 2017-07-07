News
PREVIOUS

Amazon Canada gives a sneak peak at Prime Day deals

Jul 7, 2017

4:26 PM EDT

2 comments

amazon

Canadians, get ready to open your wallet.

Amazon’s Prime Day is fast approaching, with the online retailer boasting that it will offer deals better than Boxing Day.

This will be the third year Amazon is holding its Prime Day and the deals are set to begin at 9:00pm EST on the Monday, July 10th.

Source: Amazon

Related Articles

News

Jul 6, 2017

11:06 AM EDT

Save up to 30 percent on select OtterBox and Lifeproof Cases [Deals]

News

Jul 1, 2017

8:41 AM EDT

Amazon promoting Canadian-themed products for Canada Day

Business

Jun 20, 2017

2:22 PM EDT

Amazon plans to open Ottawa office focused on Alexa development

Comments

  • Chuck Green

    Boring so far.

  • Wow, dull.

    I’d love an additional discount on videogames. 30% could be possible.