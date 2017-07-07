Amazon Canada gives a sneak peak at Prime Day deals

Canadians, get ready to open your wallet.
Amazon’s Prime Day is fast approaching, with the online retailer boasting that it will offer deals better than Boxing Day.
- Save up to 35 percent on select AmazonBasics
- Save up to 50 percent on Select Sony and Sennheiser Headphones
- Save 30 percent on select VIZIO 24, 32, and 48-inch TVs
- Save on Game of Thrones: Season 1-6 Gift Set
- $40 off Kindle Paperwhite
- $50 off Kindle Voyage
- 30 percent off your purchase of eco-friendly products when you buy any two or more
This will be the third year Amazon is holding its Prime Day and the deals are set to begin at 9:00pm EST on the Monday, July 10th.
Source: Amazon
