32GB LTE iPad now available through Virgin Mobile

Jul 7, 2017

10:08 AM EDT

2017 Apple iPad

Virgin Mobile has added the 2017 32GB iPad to its lineup of tablets.

Priced at $614 outright, Apple’s latest entry-level 9.7-inch tablet is also available via Virgin on a two-year $25.63 per month payment plan. Currently, the carrier is only stocking the Space Grey LTE model.

As part of a limited time offer, Virgin is offering 3GB of data for $15 per month to go along with the device. Alternatively, it’s also possible to get 100MB of monthly data for $10 per month. When adding a data plan, each new device includes a one-time $25 activation fee.

If you’re considering buying an iPad and don’t think you need a constant data connection, it’s best to pick it up directly from Apple or a store like Best Buy. Both sell the 32GB iPad for $449.

MobileSyrup reviewed the 2017 iPad back in April and found it to be an excellent choice for first-time tablet buyers.

Source: Virgin Mobile

