Uber in-app driver tipping now available in select Canadian cities

If you ride with Uber, you’ll now be able to tip your driver in-app.
As part of a new update rolling out across Canada and the U.S., the Uber app will ask users be asked whether they want to leave a tip for the driver at the end of their trip. On their end, drivers will be able to choose whether they want to access tips.
Tipping will be available in all cities in Canada and the U.S. by the end of July, but for now, these are the five Canadian cities currently supporting the option:
- Calgary, Alberta
- Edmonton, Alberta
- London, Ontario
- Toronto, Ontario
- Windsor, Ontario
For years, Uber had resisted including a tipping option for its riders, even as competitors like Lyft were offering such a feature.
The update also includes a change to the “pay to wait” system. Previously, riders would be charged if they kept their drivers waiting for five minutes, but going forward, they will only be given a two-minute window.
Earlier today, Uber also announced that UberEATS is now available in over 100 cities around the world. The food delivery service also has some history with Canada, with Toronto being the first city to receive the UberEATS app when it launched in December 2015.
Via: The Verge
