Nintendo Switch online multiplayer smartphone app to launch alongside Splatoon 2

SplatNet 2, a mobile app designed to facilitate Splatoon 2’s online multiplayer mode, will launch on July 21st, the same day as the game, as part of Nintendo’s broader Switch online app.
The app is set to let players keep track of different stage schedules, stats, ranking details and the amount of ink they’ve shot from the game’s various weapons. The app supports in-game voice chat and allows players to create private lobbies to play with friends.
SplatNet 2 is only available on smartphones and not the actual Nintendo Switch console and will be included as part of Nintendo’s upcoming dedicated online Switch smartphone app.
In 2018, Nintendo plans to begin charging an annual fee of $19.99 USD (about $24 CAD) to play games online. For the time being, however, playing all Switch games online will remain free.
It’s still unclear if current Switch games will make use of the Switch’s online companion app, though it’s likely some games could be patched to feature the functionality, particularly Mario Kart 8.
Splatoon 2 is set to launch on July 21st. Nintendo’s Switch online mobile app will be available on iOS and Android.
