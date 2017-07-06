Business
Shopify launches exchange marketplace to help merchants sell their businesses

Jul 6, 2017

8:41 AM EDT

Shopify desk in office

Shopify has launched Exchange, a new marketplace for buying ecommerce websites.

In a forum post, Shopify says it has “hundreds” of businesses on the platform, ranging from starter websites at $200 USD to larger businesses going for up to $650,000 USD.

Sellers only need to download the Exchange app on their store, and Shopify will automatically create screenshots and suggest a selling price based on traffic and revenue. Shopify doesn’t charge fees for buying and selling through Exchange.

For prospective buyers, Shopify provides revenue and traffic data that cannot be edited by the seller, and communicate anonymously with sellers. Buyers can expect to acquire the entire business, including design assets and social accounts.

This story was originally published on BetaKit.

