Some Rogers Pixels can’t install July security update, Google says it’s working on a fix

If you own a Pixel smartphone bought directly from Rogers, you may have noticed that it’s been unable to install the July Android security update.
Attempting to install the update ends with a notification that says “Couldn’t update” and “Installation problem.” Initially, it appeared this issue was affecting all 5-inch Pixel smartphones. However, it has since been discovered the problem is limited to Pixel devices from T-Mobile, Project Fi and Rogers with build number NKG47M.
If that’s your Pixel, Google says it’s aware of the issue and actively looking into it. Additionally, the company says your smartphone isn’t in danger; the update doesn’t address any known exploits that are out in the wild currently.
Source: Google, Reddit Via: Android Police
