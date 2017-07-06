News
PREVIOUS

PC players can now play exclusive PS4 games without owning a PS4

Jul 6, 2017

3:20 PM EDT

1 comments

PlayStation Now (PS Now), a Sony game streaming service that works similarly to Netflix but for PlayStation games, now works with PlayStation 4 titles.

Until now, the service has been the only way for PS4 gamers to play PS3 games. However, PS Now will soon allow PC players to play exclusive PS4 games without the need to own the console. All PC gamers require is a Dualshock 4 controller with a USB mini cable, a PlayStation Network account and a PS Now subscription.

Additionally, 20 PS4 titles are now available for PS Now that will bring the streaming service’s library up t0 524 available games.

More Ps4 games will be added to the service during its monthly service updates.

Here’s the full list of PS4 games launching on PS Now:

Canadians can subscribe tp PS Now on a one month subscription for $19.99 CAD or a three month subscription for $44.99.

Related Articles

News

Jun 28, 2017

11:27 AM EDT

PlayStation Mid Year Sale offers savings of up to 70 percent

News

Jun 9, 2017

7:46 PM EDT

PlayStation’s Days of Play deals start today

News

Jun 13, 2017

12:18 AM EDT

Sony shows footage of Spider-Man, God of War and Days Gone at E3 2017 keynote

Comments

  • villain

    stream 20 old games for $19.99 a month lol