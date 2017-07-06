PC players can now play exclusive PS4 games without owning a PS4

PlayStation Now (PS Now), a Sony game streaming service that works similarly to Netflix but for PlayStation games, now works with PlayStation 4 titles.
Until now, the service has been the only way for PS4 gamers to play PS3 games. However, PS Now will soon allow PC players to play exclusive PS4 games without the need to own the console. All PC gamers require is a Dualshock 4 controller with a USB mini cable, a PlayStation Network account and a PS Now subscription.
Additionally, 20 PS4 titles are now available for PS Now that will bring the streaming service’s library up t0 524 available games.
More Ps4 games will be added to the service during its monthly service updates.
Here’s the full list of PS4 games launching on PS Now:
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- WWE 2K16
- Tropico 5
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- F1 2015
- Darksiders II Deathfinitive Editon
- Evolve
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- Resogun
- Helldivers
- Broken Age
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Akiba’s Beat
- Castlestorm Definitive Edition
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Nidhogg
- Super Mega Baseball
Canadians can subscribe tp PS Now on a one month subscription for $19.99 CAD or a three month subscription for $44.99.
