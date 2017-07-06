Nintendo says it won’t develop PC games

While iconic Nintendo franchises like Mario are already making their way to Android and iOS, don’t expect the world’s most famous Italian plumber and company to star in a PC game anytime soon.
During his company’s latest shareholder Q&A, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima was asked whether Nintendo planned to capitalize on the recent popularity of the PC games market by developing “software and hardware initiatives” designed specifically for desktop and laptop computers.
Kimishima answered decisively, explaining that the future of Nintendo lies with designing and supporting its own hardware.
“We are aware that many consumers play PC games. However, we believe that the integrated hardware-software business is the best way for us to provide the surprises and new gameplay experience that we want to achieve,” he said.
Kimishima then reiterated the company’s smartphone strategy, which is to use iOS and Android game releases as a way to convince players to try its first-party Switch and 3DS offerings.
“We believe that we can further expand our core integrated hardware-software business by providing our software on smart devices and increasing the number of consumers who experience our IP.”
If there’s a silver lining to Kimishima’s statement, it’s that Nintendo was notoriously slow to even consider bringing its IP to smartphones. That said, it’s probably wishful thinking to imagine that the company would ever develop games for PC.
