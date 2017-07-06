Motorola announces July 25 #hellomotoworld event

In an event invite sent out to members of the American media, Motorola has invited journalists to join it for an event dubbed “#hellomotoworld” in New York City on July 25th.
At the event, Motorola is expected to officially announce the Moto Z2 Force and the Moto X4, in addition to several new Moto Mods. Both smartphones have leaked numerous times in the days leading up to today’s invite.
Given that its predecessor was exclusive to Verizon, it’s unlikely the Moto Z2 Force will make its way to Canada. However, the Moto X4 — which is said to feature IP68-certified case and dual rear-facing cameras — could make its way north of the 49th Parallel.
Motorola has been on something of release tear recently. Partway through last month, the company announced the Moto Z2 Play, the Moto E4 and several new Moto Mods. Canadian carriers, including Bell and Freedom Mobile, starting selling the Moto Z2 Play on Wednesday. The Band 66-compatible smartphone for $800 outright. For a limited time, the smartphone includes a complimentary JBL SoundBoost Mod, valued at $115 CAD, in the box.
Via: Android Central
Comments