Jawbone reportedly going out of business

Wearable product manufacturer Jawbone may be no more. According to The Information, the company has begun liquidation proceedings ahead of a formal closure announcement.
In its place, company co-founder and CEO Hosain Rahman is reportedly starting a new company, Jawbone Health Hub. This venture is said to focus primarily health-related hardware products and services, with many Jawbone employees joining Rahman in the new business. The Health Hub is expected to service existing Jawbone products once the transition has been completed.
The writing may very well have been on the wall for Jawbone for some time now. Last July, Jawbone’s top executive left the company, with then-CFO Jason Child following suit in January 2017.
On top of all that, Jawbone was in the midst of legal battles with rival Fitbit over patent disputes. The law firm representing Jawbone subsequently withdrew from the proceedings. There hasn’t been any other word since, so Jawbone –or whatever may remain of it — will presumably still have to face off against Fitbit going forward.
Via: The Verge
