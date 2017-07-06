Instagram accounts are reportedly being suddenly deleted without explanation

A number of Instagram users are reporting that their accounts have been deleted all of a sudden without any explanation.
What began with Instagram sharing a sunshine-themed piece of art on Twitter has led to many users replying that their accounts had seemingly been shut down at random.
If i dont get my account back I'm pulling a hannah baker and YOU WILL BE ON THE TAPES pic.twitter.com/AdXZqSTC7Q
— Joshuaquanico (@JoshyDenaro) July 6, 2017
We don't care, give us our accounts back. We worked too hard to have it deleted for no reason.
— dani/ella (@SuicidalFelix) July 6, 2017
You deleted literally ALL my accounts. I've gotten most of them back but you haven't given me back the one I'm most active on. Plz explain ????
— Bae= Sam and Colby⟠ (@i_need_2_names) July 6, 2017
The most recent tweet has received similar replies.
STOP DELETING PEOPLES ACCOUNTS ???? pic.twitter.com/4ma3K6thHr
— ???? (@childishthott_) July 6, 2017
HELLO INSTAGRAM! STOP IGNORING ME AND BRING MY ACCOUNT BACK!!!!!
— it's_Mabel_Poines (@fanny_sutjahjo) July 6, 2017
If my account gets deleted I'm gonna go off on YALL ive worked so hard on this art account and you won't let me update the email so I'll
— Gabrielle,,! (@hesdroid) July 6, 2017
It’s currently unclear what, exactly, may have led to these users having their accounts deleted. Moreover, the scope of the accounts deletion Instagram as of yet has not issued a public statement on the matter.
MobileSyrup has reached out to the company for comment and will update this article once a response has been received.
Via: The Verge
