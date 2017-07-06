Instagram accounts are reportedly being suddenly deleted without explanation

News
Jul 6, 2017

5:01 PM EDT

Instagram iOS app

A number of Instagram users are reporting that their accounts have been deleted all of a sudden without any explanation.

What began with Instagram sharing a sunshine-themed piece of art on Twitter has led to many users replying that their accounts had seemingly been shut down at random.

The most recent tweet has received similar replies.

It’s currently unclear what, exactly, may have led to these users having their accounts deleted. Moreover, the scope of the accounts deletion Instagram as of yet has not issued a public statement on the matter.

MobileSyrup has reached out to the company for comment and will update this article once a response has been received.

Via: The Verge 

