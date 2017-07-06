Zeiss optics will once again grace a Nokia smartphone

In a return to the partnership that helped create phones like the Lumia 1020, HMD Global, the current steward of the Nokia mobile brand, has announced that it’s partnering with legendary German camera lens manufacturer.
Specifics on the agreement are in short supply. However, HMD Global says it will work with Zeiss on more than just camera optics. The two companies say they will collaborate on “standard-defining imaging capabilities,” working across every aspect that goes into creating a great smartphone camera, including software, services, screen quality and of course lens design.
HMD Global did not state when the first Zeiss co-developed Nokia phone will arrive. However, the oft-rumoured Nokia 9, with its dual rear-facing cameras, is expected to focus on great still images, even if Zeiss did not take part in its creation.
