Save up to 30 percent on select OtterBox and Lifeproof Cases [Deals]

Jul 6, 2017

11:06 AM EDT

2 comments

Otterbox

Looking for a case to protect your device? Amazon Canada is prepping for its big Prime Day on July 11th, but in the meantime, the online retailer and OtterBox have come together for a “Deal of the Day” and heavily discounted select cases.

Below is the complete list, which includes up to 30 percent off OtterBox and Lifeproof cases:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Amazon Canada

