Save up to 30 percent on select OtterBox and Lifeproof Cases [Deals]

Looking for a case to protect your device? Amazon Canada is prepping for its big Prime Day on July 11th, but in the meantime, the online retailer and OtterBox have come together for a “Deal of the Day” and heavily discounted select cases.
Below is the complete list, which includes up to 30 percent off OtterBox and Lifeproof cases:
- OtterBox Defender Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 MORROCAN SKY for $35.99 (Usually $69.95)
- OtterBox Defender for Samsung Galaxy TAB A (8.0″) – BLACK for $51.99 (Usually $79.95)
- OtterBox Defender Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 – REGAL for $30.99 (Usually $66.00)
- OtterBox Symetry Series Case for iPhone 6/6s (4.7″ Version) – PERFECTED ANGLE for $29.99 (Usually $37.81)
- OtterBox Defender Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 – REGAL for $27.99 (Usually $41.21)
- OtterBox Defender Series Case for iPad Pro (9.7″ Version), Very Berry for $55.99 (Usually $118)
- OtterBox Defender Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 – MORROCAN SKY for $35.99 (Usually $47.88)
- OtterBox Defender Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 – MERIDIAN for $31.99 (Usually $42.13)
- OtterBox Commuter Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge – WHETSTONE WAY for $18.99 (Usually $46.00)
- Lifeproof Fre Series iPhone 6/6s Waterproof Case (4.7″ Version) – MAX 5 ORANGE for $54.99 (Usually $99.99)
- OtterBox Commuter Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge – FLAME WAY for $17.99 (Usually $33.79)
- LifeProof Fre Series Waterproof Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 – AVALANCHE for $53.99 (Usually $66.35)
- OtterBox Symetry Series Case for iPhone 6 Plus/6s Plus (5.5″ Version) – UNDER MY SKIN for $33.99 (Usually $44.66)
- OtterBox Commuter Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge – BUBBLEGUM WAY for $21.99 (Usually $45.99)
- OtterBox Symetry Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge – ROSSO CORSA for $19.99 (Usually $30.70)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Amazon Canada
