Air Canada and Vacations Air Canada websites now use Masterpass service

New York-based company Mastercard announced today that its Masterpass service, a faster way to checkout while shopping online or in-app, is now available on AirCanada.com and vacations.aircanada.com. This will allow for easier and quicker travel booking using either website.
Masterpass stores the user’s payment information, card details from Mastercard and other payment networks and shipping information, all in one location.
Additionally, whenever a user is presented with the Masterpass button on web pages and clicks it, all purchasing information is instantly on-hand, and all Masterpass users have to do is checkout and sign into their account.
“Shoppers are looking for a quick, safe purchase experience when shopping online,” said Iain McLean, senior vice president of Canadian market development at Mastercard, in a press release. “With Masterpass, travellers have fewer steps and forms to fill out, leaving them more time to plan a dream travel experience.”
The Masterpass service is available at more than 340,000 vendors online, in-app and at more than six million locations in 96 countries.
Those interested can sign up for Masterpass here.
Source: Mastercard
