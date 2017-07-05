W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Apple’s AR glasses

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.
Subscribe to The Wearable Weekly
Statistics & Forecasts
77% of devs believe AR/MR will be more popular than VR, long-term says survey (Gamasutra)
Apple is going to start shipping its augmented reality glasses in 2020, or so says Gene Munster from Loup Ventures (The Motley Fool)
CFC release ongoing study tracking the evolution of Canada’s VR ecosystem (MobileSyrup)
Device Announcements
Qualcomm’s introduces new Snapdragon 1200 chips for long-lasting, purpose driven wearables (MobileSyrup)
Funding & M&A
Apple acquired eye-tracking startup SensoMotoric Instruments (MacRumors)
Kaleidoscope Launches Funding Platform (UploadVR)
Snapchat bought the AR location intellectual property of startup Drop (TechCrunch)
Smartwatch start-up Matrix lands $17.3 million to go after Apple with a device powered by body heat (CNBC)
NYU lands New York City’s ambitious VR/AR hub (Engadget)
Vaqso raises $600K to make VR smelly (Business Insider)
Car360 Secures $3.55 Million in Series A Financing Round Led by BIP Capital (PR Newswire)
Major milestones
Qualcomm Partners With Ximmerse For Mobile VR Input Solution (VentureBeat)
Oculus Now Supports Mixed Reality Capture Natively (VRFocus)
The Void Opens VR Experience Center in Toronto (Variety)
DAQRI Partners with Flex for Production of Augmented Reality Headsets (PRNewswire)
Queen launches 360-video VR app “VR the Champions” (CNET)
Ubisoft Reveals Several HoloLens Prototypes (VRFocus)
Google unveils Advr, an experimental Area 120 project for advertising in VR (TechCrunch)
Rumours & Patents
Fitbit is struggling with its upcoming smartwatch (Bloomberg)
Andy Rubin-backed AR hardware startup CastAR reportedly shuts down (TechCrunch)
Thalmic Labs patent describes holographic lenses (BetaKit)


