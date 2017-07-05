Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed is being turned into an anime series

Assassin’s Creed, arguably Ubisoft Montreal’s most well-known video game series, is being turned into an anime adaptation.
Producer Adi Shankar, who produced the upcoming Castlevania anime series that’s to premiere on Netflix on Friday, opted to pick up the Assassin’s Creed project.
Not much else is known considering Shankar has only just started working on the project. Hopefully this series is better than the 2016 Assassin’s Creed movie starring Michael Fassbender. That movie was critically panned and received very low scores on popular film rating sites like Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb and Metacritic.
Most recently, Ubisoft unveiled its newest Assassin’s Creed game at Microsoft’s 2017 E3 showcase, Assassin’s Creed Origins, an entry in the series that’s set to take place in Ancient Egypt.
Shankar is also known for movies such as Grey, Dredd, Killing Them Softly and Lone Survivor, all critically acclaimed films that are significantly better than the disaster that became the Assassin’s Creed movie.
