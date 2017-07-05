News
Moto Z2 Play is now available at Canadian carriers for up to $800 outright

Jul 5, 2017

10:41 AM EDT

7 comments

The second generation of Motorola’s modular Moto Z Play is now available in Canada for approximately $800 outright through Bell, Bell MTS, SaskTel and Freedom Mobile.

For a limited time, the device will also come with a JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker Mod in the box (valued at $114.99 CAD).

The 5.5-inch device is on sale at Bell for $799.99 outright and $199.99 down on a two-year term with a rate plan starting at $75 per month. At Bell MTS (Bell’s freshly acquired Manitoba-regional offshoot), the contract pricing is a bit different — $0 per down on a minimum $85 plan —  but it remains at $799.99 outright.

At SaskTel, the phone is $699.99 outright and $99.99 on a two-year contract with $10 per month Plus Pricing.

The phone is also available at Freedom Mobile, where it runs on the carrier’s Band 66 LTE network. It is priced at $0 down with a $35 MyTab Boost and $700 outright.

Though prices in Canada are always a little steeper than in the U.S. due to the unfavourable conversion rate, the Z2 Play is on offer through Verizon for $408 USD outright (about $530 CAD) — making the $800 price point more than the average Canadian price hike.

The Moto Z2 Play has a smaller battery than its predecessor (3,000mAh compared to 3,510mAh) but has received mainly positive reviews so far. It also features an octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor, 1080 x 1920p Super AMOLED display and 12-megapixel f/1.7 aperture rear camera.

Motorola plans to bring its new Moto TurboPower Pack and Moto GamePad Mods to Canada later this summer.

Source: Freedom Mobile, SaskTel, Bell, Bell MTS

