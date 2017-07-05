Honk partners with Zipcar ‘to make it easier and more affordable to park and drive in cities across Canada’

Toronto-based company Honk, makers of HonkMobile, have teamed up with Boston-based company Zipcar to make it easier and more affordable for Canadians to drive and park in select cities across the country.
As of right now, Zipcar members who sign up for HonkMobile will get their first parking session for free, up to a value of $20 CAD. Additionally, Honk users who create a Zipcar account will receive a $20 driving credit.
HonkMobile provides users access to more than 150,000 parking spots in North America, which includes cities like Toronto, Oshawa, London, Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria, B.C.
Honk allows its users to search for parking spots around various cities, pay for parking spots through a mobile payment and top up their parking balances from any internet connected device.
Zipcar allows users to find the designated ‘Zipcar’ closest to them, use the vehicle for up to seven days and then return the vehicle to a designated parking spot when its done being used so someone else can use it.
“Joining forces with Zipcar is a natural next step in our mission to transform parking by using innovative technology to get people to their destinations faster,” said Honk founder & CEO Michael Back in a press statement. “We share many of the same values as Zipcar and this collaboration advances our mutual goals of giving our customers a great experience and making our cities less congested and polluted.”
HonkMobile can be downloaded on both the App Store and Google Play. While Zipcar can also be downloaded on both Android devices and iOS devices.
Source: Honk
