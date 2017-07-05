CanCon Podcast Ep. 74: 10 years of iPhone, plus Amazon’s next 10 years

Allegations against Justin Caldbeck came to light last week in an article published by The Information when half a dozen women spoke up about the unwanted advances they had faced while discussing business with the well-known Silicon Valley VC.
This type of behaviour towards women perpetrated by people in positions of power is not new to the tech world, and this story is not the only one of its kind in recent weeks (this episode of CanCon was recorded right before similar allegations appeared in the New York Times against 500 Startups Dave McClure, and former investor Chris Sacca. The CanCon podcast invited Huda Idrees, Founder & CEO of DotHealth and advocate for equality in tech, to give her thoughts on how the recent developments relate to Canada.
Patrick is finally back from his travels abroad, and a few minutes to catch the crew up on all that is new in the world of gadgets. Google Home has finally come to Canada, making it the first smart speaker to venture north of the border. Apple has released the beta version of its newest mobiles OS, iOS 11. Last but not least, the Nintendo SNES Classics will be hitting the shelves on September 29th, and Nintendo has promised that it will be producing “significantly more units” than they had for the NES Classic. Will the CanCon team actually be able to buy one?
After being a bit out of the loop on current events due to a heavy focus on event planning, the CanCon crew finally turns to a massive story that dropped two weeks ago: Amazon buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. The team wants to know, what is the long term plan for this major acquisition? Should Walmart and Target and other bargain brands be as worried about this purchase as the market seems to be?
Tune in as CanCon’s podcast crew — Erin Bury, managing director of Eighty-Eight, Rob Kenedi, TWG’s Entrepreneur in Residence and host of the amazing #smallrooms podcast, Patrick O’Rourke, MobileSyrup senior editor, and Douglas Soltys, BetaKit Editor in Chief – talks about hardware and hard problems in Canada’s tech workspaces.
Have some hot takes on the topics that were covered? Maybe you want to suggest something for a future podcast! Perhaps you have a burning question about something you read in tech news that we didn’t cover. Email us, post a comment below with the answer or question, or better yet, rate CanCon 5-stars on iTunes and post your thoughts there.
Subscribe via: RSS, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play
CanCon Podcast Episode 74 (07/02/17)
She means what she says
Silicon Valley women tell of VCs unwanted advances
Justin Caldbeck announces he is taking an indefinite leave of absence
Everything I hate about Justin Caldbeck’s statement
I’m one of the three women who went on record to expose Justin’s sexual harassment
Huda Idrees takes to Twitter
Women in Tech Speak Frankly on Culture of Harassment
Making changes at 500 Startups
I’m a Creep. I’m Sorry.
I Have More Work To Do.
Is a #DecencyPledge the answer?
A Better Path to Decency: Will tech lead the way?
Patrick talks tech
Google Home comes to Canada
Google Home has Canadian easter eggs
iOS 11 Beta — new features
Nintendo SNES Classic Edition available on September 29th
Star Fox 2 is set to release on Nintendo SNES Classic
Last ten years, meet next ten years
Amazon buys Whole Foods for $13.7 billion
Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “She Says What She Means” by Sloan
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
Comments