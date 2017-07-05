Bell offers $35 BYOD promo and 1GB bonus for additional line activations

Bell has released several new promotional offers that increase customer incentive to add share plan lines.
A new $20 per month discount on Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) plans is available to customers activating a secondary or higher line on an Unlimited Canada or Unlimited Canada and U.S. BYOD share plan. The promo reduces pricing from $55 to $35 per month.
According to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup, Bell is also offering a $10 second line offer for customers activating a second line on a two-year contract with prices varying dependent on whether it is a Smartphone, Premium or Premium Plus rate plan.
Both discounts are stackable with an offer for a 24-month 1GB of bonus data. The 1GB bonus is available up to a maximum of three additional lines.
On top of its add-a-line deals, Bell is currently offering a minimum $100 trade-in bonus for customers activating a new two-year postpaid activation — though the deal is eligible on devices with a $0 trade-in value.
Additionally, there’s a 12-month 1GB bonus for activations or upgrades to the Huawei P10 on a Premium Plus or Premium plan.
Update 05/07/17: The headline has been updated for clarity.
