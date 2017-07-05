Bell’s Hello Summer sales event promises 2GB of bonus data to new and existing customers

News
Jul 5, 2017

6:58 PM EDT

1 comments

Bell SIM

Bell has launched a new seasonal sales promotion.

Dubbed the “Hello Summer” event, the sale sees the Galaxy S7, LG G6 and Huawei P10 priced at $0 on select two-year plans.

The more notable part of the promotion is that Bell is offering a bonus 2GB per month to customers who activate or upgrade to a new device on those same select plans.

Lastly, Bell is offering up to $300 CAD in a trade-in credit towards a new handset. Each device carries with it a different trade-in value, so make sure to check out the company’s trade-in program webpage to see how much your existing device is worth. The 32GB iPhone 6S, for instance, is currently valued at $180.

In most cases, you’re likely to get more back for your old device by selling it on a website like Kijiji or Craigslist. That said, Bell does promise to take off at least $100 off a new smartphone or accessories when you trade in an old smartphone.

The Hello Summer sales event ends on Monday, July 10th.

Source: Bell

