Xbox’s Ultimate Game Sale ends soon: Injustice 2, Prey, For Honor and more on sale

Jul 4, 2017

1:19 PM EDT

The Xbox’s Ultimate Game Sale ends on July 10th, which means there is less than a week less to get any of the more than 300 game titles and add-ons available. There are a variety of games for up to 65 percent off and 75 percent off if you have a Xbox Live Gold membership.

Here are some of the most notable games in the Ultimate Game Sale listed in Canadian prices.

Note that these are the prices for non Xbox Live Gold members and those with a membership can pick up these games and many more, at a lower price.

Microsoft also has deals on notable Xbox 360 games such as, Call of Duty Black Ops II and Red Dead Redemption. PC games are also discounted, including Gears of War 4Halo Wars 2Resident Evil 7 and Dead Rising 4.

