TNW Wireless calls on CRTC to compel Bell and Telus to provide wholesale roaming agreements

Toronto-based TNW Wireless has filed an application with the CRTC to compel Bell and Telus to provide it with wholesale roaming agreements.
The company has also requested that the CRTC rule that TNW’s iPCS Cloud Spectrum technology “is compliant with current CRTC rules and regulations regarding wireless roaming in Canada.” To date, however, Bell and Telus have refused to provide TNW with roaming agreements, citing concerns that TNW will allow permanent roaming on their respective networks.
Meanwhile, TNW says that when using its Wi-Node, a subscriber’s phone completely disconnects from the network of any roaming partner to sync with its own network, which TNW argues does not constitute as “roaming.” As a result, TNW says it is “therefore fully compliant with both the letter and spirit of Canadian telecommunications regulations.”
As well, TNW says it believes its iPCS tech “strikes the perfect balance” between the CRTC’s desire to give major providers the incentive to invest in their networks and stated government policy that allowing Canadians to take advantage of a variety of companies and their services.
“No doubt Bell and Telus will rely heavily on the CRTC’s decision in March of this year against Sugar Mobile’s use of public Wi-Fi to provide some of its service” said Lawry Trevor-Deutsch, president of TNW Wireless, in a press release.
“However, iPCS is a very sophisticated technology and not just an over-the-top application. It was developed to be fully compliant with all current regulations and we believe the Sugar Mobile decision is not relevant in this case. This is probably one of the most important applications to come before the CRTC in some time as the outcome will greatly affect the Canadian competitive landscape.”
Source: Newswire
