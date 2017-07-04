Samsung’s Flow authentication app now works with all Windows 10 PCs

News
If you own a recent Galaxy phone and a Windows 10 PC, you’ll want to check out Samsung’s Flow Android app.

The company has updated the authentication app to allow Galaxy smartphones running Android Marshmallow and up to unlock any Windows 10 PC using the operating system’s Hello functionality. Previously the app was only compatible with the company’s TabPro S 2-in-1. 

In addition, Samsung has updated the app to sync notification between one’s phone and Windows 10 PC, meaning you don’t need to have your phone next to you at all times

News that Samsung planned to update came out Flow app to make it compatible with all Windows 10 PCs came out this past February.

Source: Google Play Via: The Verge

  • I would think that you do need your phone beside you still, as it requires Bluetooth on the computer. On top of that, it also requires a TPM, which while on the odd laptop, is a lot less common on desktops, and can be quite hard to find depending on the motherboard.