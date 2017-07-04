Samsung is reportedly developing a voice-activated speaker powered by its Bixby virtual assistant. According to The Wall Street Journal, “people familiar with the matter” say the device’s release timing, as well as many features and specifications, have yet to be decided.
However, the project — currently codenamed ‘Vega’ internally — is said to have been in production for at least a year.
Should Samsung go through with releasing such a device, it would be competing with other smart speaker systems like the Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple’s upcoming HomePod.
Bixby itself has still not been released, with Samsung having previously only confirmed a spring 2017 window.
The WSJ reported at the end of May that Bixby was indeed delayed and was expected to be released at the end of June. Given that it’s now July, that clearly didn’t happen, and there unfortunately hasn’t been any further word from Samsung on when Bixby may come out.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
