News
PREVIOUS

Samsung said to be developing a Bixby-powered speaker

Jul 4, 2017

12:26 PM EDT

0 comments

Bixby on phone in hand

Samsung is reportedly developing a voice-activated speaker powered by its Bixby virtual assistant. According to The Wall Street Journal, “people familiar with the matter” say the device’s release timing, as well as many features and specifications, have yet to be decided.

However, the project — currently codenamed ‘Vega’ internally — is said to have been in production for at least a year.

Should Samsung go through with releasing such a device, it would be competing with other smart speaker systems like the Amazon AlexaGoogle Home and Apple’s upcoming HomePod.

Bixby itself has still not been released, with Samsung having previously only confirmed a spring 2017 window.

The WSJ reported at the end of May that Bixby was indeed delayed and was expected to be released at the end of June. Given that it’s now July, that clearly didn’t happen, and there unfortunately hasn’t been any further word from Samsung on when Bixby may come out.

Source: The Wall Street Journal 

Related Articles

News

May 2, 2017

1:34 PM EDT

Samsung’s Bixby Voice AI raps and disses Apple’s Siri

News

Jun 30, 2017

12:07 PM EDT

Samsung smartphones could start featuring safer solid-state batteries before the end of 2019

News

May 1, 2017

1:00 PM EDT

Bixby Voice is rolling out to Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners in South Korea

News

Jun 29, 2017

8:21 AM EDT

Samsung announces Rose Pink Galaxy S8+

Comments