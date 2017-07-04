News
Rogers offers 1GB of bonus data to P10 and P10 Plus activations

Jul 4, 2017

10:48 AM EDT

Huawei P10

As part of its ongoing Canada 150 sales promotion, Rogers is offering an additional 1GB of data to customers who activate a Huawei P10 or P10 Plus on a two-year Share Everything plan.

The offer is available until July 6th, 2017 to both existing and new subscribers. The 1GB of data is shareable across all lines attached to the plan, though is only tied to the account for a period of 12 months following the customer’s second bill.

Both the P10 and P10 Plus are $0 on a two-year Share Everything plan. Check out MobileSyup‘s review of the P10 and P10 Plus.

Source: Rogers

Comments