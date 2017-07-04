Microsoft is restructuring its global sales team to focus on cloud services instead of single pieces of software, a move that may lead many job cuts in the future.
According the The Wall Street Journal, while layoffs will not occur immediately, they are expected to be in the “thousands” and affect Microsoft offices around the world.
Meanwhile, an e-mail to employees reveals that the focus will now be on two distinct areas: big enterprise customers and small to medium-sized businesses. Microsoft will presumably continue to focus on its Azure cloud computing platform and selling software subscriptions to businesses. As per what Judson Althoff, Microsoft’s executive vice president of worldwide commercial business, writes in the e-mail, sales reorganization is designed to “align the right resources for the right customer at the right time.”
Microsoft currently hasn’t commented on the matter.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Comments
Pingback: Microsoft global restructuring may lead to ‘thousands’ of layoffs | Daily Update()
Pingback: Microsoft global restructuring may lead to ‘thousands’ of layoffs – High Tech Newz()