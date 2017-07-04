Due to a new partnership with UberEATS, McDonald’s McDelivery service is coming to select Canadian cities. UberEATS users now have access to the McDonald’s menu via UberEATS’ app in order to get Big Macs and fries sent straight to your door.
McDelivery with UberEATS is available in 187 restaurants across Canada and plans to be in more than 60 more by the end of the summer.
“We are excited to offer McDelivery on UberEATS because it gives our guests more choices and convenience to enjoy McDonald’s whenever and wherever they want,” said Dave Rogers, senior vice president of national operations at McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada, in a press statement. “We look forward to learning from this launch as we continue to expand McDelivery into more markets across the country.”
By the end of the summer the partnership plans to offer the service at 31 restaurants in Montreal, 18 in Ottawa, 145 in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, 43 in Edmonton and 20 in Calgary.
As of right now, however, McDelivery is not available in Calgary, Alberta.
To access McDelivery, download the UberEATs app, enter your information and location, and click the McDonald’s option. The application displays the closest McDonald’s to your location and allows you to start ordering immediately.
Comments
Pingback: McDonald’s teams up with UberEATS to launch McDelivery service in Canada | Daily Update()