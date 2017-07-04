Asus unveils ZenFone 4 Max with a 5,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 430

Asus today unveiled and launched the ZenFone 4 Max in Russia.
The company’s newest device sports a 5,000 mAh battery, similar to the ZenFone 3 Zoom, though it also has a PowerMaster battery saving setting. Asus claims the setting will allow for double the battery life.
There are two variants of the ZenFone 4 Max, one has an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset, while the other one has a Snapdragon 425 chipset with a quad-core CPU. The devices have 4GB of RAM and come in 16/32/64GB storage configurations, with the option for expandable storage.
Additionally, the ZenFone 4 Max features a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel front facing selfie shooter.
The device is to start at RUB 13,900 ($303 CAD) for the Snapdragon 425 chipset with 16 GB of storage. While the other models appear to not be on sale yet.
We’ve reached out to Asus Canada to see if and/or when the device will come to Canada, and will update when we’ve received official word about the device.
