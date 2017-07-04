Amazon Canada discounts ARMS, Switch controllers, Philips Hue and more

Coming off Canada Day and ahead of Amazon Canada’s (hopefully) epic Prime Day discounts, the online retailer and its partners have cut the cost of many popular products.
There are some decent savings on Nintendo Switch accessories, ARMS, Joy-cons, SD cards, and earphones. Check them out below and let us know if you find any deals.
- ARMS – Switch for $68.87 (Usually $79.99)
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II, Black for $269.95 (usually $299.00)
- Philips Led Hue GO for $79.97 (Usually $105.00)
- Upow 8-Port USB Charging Station with 2 AC Outlets for $53.43 (Usually $62.99)
- BlackBerry DTEK50 for $399.99 (Usually $429.99)
- Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation for $299.99 (Usually $329.99)
- Joy-Con (R) – Grey – Right Edition for $54.95 (Usually $64.99)
- Joy-Con (L) – Grey – Left Edition for for $54.95 (Usually $64.99)
- 32GB Ultra Fast Micro SD Card, U3 Class 10 UHS-1 SDHC Memory Card with Adapter for $20.99 (Usually $29.99)
- PNY U3 Turbo Performance 32GB High Speed MicroSDHC Class 10 for $16.99 (Usually $26.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console – Gears of War 4 Bundle – Bundle Edition for $364.95 (Usually $449.99)
- Philips Friends of Hue Personal Wireless Lighting Bloom, Single for $59.97 (Usually $89.54)
- Memory Card Carrying Case for $9.49 (Usually $16.99)
- Sennheiser GAME ZERO Professional Noise Blocking Gaming Headset for $299.99 (Usually $379.95)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Amazon Canada
