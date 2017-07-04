Amazon Canada discounts ARMS, Switch controllers, Philips Hue and more

News
Jul 4, 2017

11:24 AM EDT

0 comments

Arms for the Nintendo Switch

Coming off Canada Day and ahead of Amazon Canada’s (hopefully) epic Prime Day discounts, the online retailer and its partners have cut the cost of many popular products.

There are some decent savings on Nintendo Switch accessories, ARMS, Joy-cons, SD cards, and earphones. Check them out below and let us know if you find any deals.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Amazon Canada

