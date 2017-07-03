Poll: Do you think smart speakers are useful?

Smart speakers aren’t new in other areas of the world, with the Amazon Echo smart home speaker being widely available in the U.S since June 23rd, 2015.
While the Echo isn’t yet available in Canada, recently Google has launched its Google Home smart home speaker in Canada. Apple also recently announced plans to bring its HomePod to customers later this year.
The big question about these products is, how useful are they really? Sure these devices can answer questions, turn on and off smart home products, and some can even send messages to friends, but is this enough to make you use smart speaker?
Answer that question in this week’s poll, letting us know if you find smart speakers useful. If you do, let us know why in the comment section.
Comments