Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [July 3 – July 9]

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven
Ongoing:
• Free SIM with $100 Top-up + $25 Top Up Bonus
• $20 off any phone with $50 voucher purchase
Bell
New:
• SK: Added Local Calling option in Premium Plus plan.
Ongoing:
• SK: 2GB bonus data for 5GB data option
• MB: 2GB bonus data for 6GB data option
• QC: 6GB bonus data for 6GB data option / 4GB bonus data for 4GB data option
• 2GB bonus data for 1Gb / 2.5 GB / 4GB data option
• Family Offer: 1GB bonus data for 12 months for additional lines
• Min $100 off when Trade-In – All phones (except: LG G6 / LG V20 / SG S8 / SG S8+ / iPhone SE 128GB)
• All Regions: Up to $300 with phone trade-in for selected phones
Chatr
Ongoing:
• $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for auto-pay
Cityfone
Ongoing:
• 1GB of extra data for selected plans.
• Double your Minutes, Texts and Data + 50% for 6 months
• 10% off BYO
Eastlink
Ongoing
• 2gb data promo on select plans
• $40/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 500MB Nationwide Data
• $50/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 1GB Nationwide Data
• Launched new ‘Worry Free’ roaming options
Fido
New:
• $60 in credit with BYO unlocked phone and activation on BYO plans (main regions)
Ongoing:
• $200 off LG G6 or $100 off LG V20 after trade-in credit on 2-year plans
• $5 off for 24 months on 500 MB Bring Your Own Phone or Plus10 Data, Talk and Text or Unlimited Canada-wide Bring Your Own Phone or Plus10 Talk and Text plans (main regions)
• $250 savings in bill credits when switching from Videotron on 6GB or 8GB Pulse plan (QC)
Freedom Mobile
New:
• Introduced the $55/month Canada 150 plan (3GB data) and savings on smartphones
Ongoing:
• $200 Bonus Tab with selected phone with $40+ plans
• 2GB bonus data with $40 / $49 & $59 plans
Kodoo Mobile
New:
• $10 monthly credit when BYOP for 6 months
Ongoing:
• Up to 5GB of bonus data on selected plans
• Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
New:
• 200 Manitoba minutes are now $13 instead of $10.
Ongoing:
• Up to $270 off selected phones
• $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile:
Ongoing:
• Bonus points with a 2-year contract
• $6 off plans with BYO phone
• LG X Power & Moto G Play: $10 Bonus Long Distance card
Petro Canada:
Ongoing:
•$5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime
Public Mobile:
New:
• Extended Freedom Mobile port-in $40/4GB promo until July 6
Ongoing:
• Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers:
New:
• $200 off Google Pixel 32GB after trade-in credit (in-store) on 2-year Premium+ Share Everything plans
• New 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan in Quebec
• $50, 4GB loyalty plan in response to Public, Freedom
Ongoing:
• $200 off LG G6 or $100 off LG V20 after trade-in credit (in-store) on 2-year Premium Share Everything plans
• 2GB Bonus Data on 1, 2 and 5GB Share Everything plans (main regions only)
• 2GB Data Bonus on 6GB Share Everything plans for MB and QC and on 5GB plan for MB
• 1GB bonus data for 24 months when adding a line, up to 3 lines
• $20 monthly discount on additional lines with No Tab
• $10 monthly discount on additional lines with Premium+, Premium or Smart Tab in MB, QC and SK
• $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
• $250 off for customers switching from Videotron on a min. 6GB plan
SaskTel:
New:
• New data option: 35GB for $160/mo (Nationwide), $155/mo (Locally), $110 (Data only)
• New prepaid plans
Ongoing:
• $20 Prepaid bonus
• $10 off plans with BYO phone
Telus:
New:
• Manitoba: 2GB of bonus data on the 6GB data option.
Ongoing:
• Quebec: Double your data with 4GB (+4GB Bonus) & 6GB (+6GB Bonus) data options.
• Main regions: 2GB of bonus data on 1GB/2.5GB & 4GB data option (not available with BYO)
• $100 off + $10 bill credit when adding a family member
• $40 in activation credits with Prepaid
Videotron:
Ongoing:
• Double your data with plan 3GB+
• Up to 25% off plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile:
New:
• $10 monthly credit when BYOP for 6 months
Ongoing:
• $5 off selected plans (All regions)
• Main Region: 2GB of bonus data on selected plans.
• $30 Credit for online phone activations on a monthly plan with Prepaid
