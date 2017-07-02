Learn more about our country with the Canada Facts app [App of The Week]

“Eh is not placed just anywhere in a sentence. It’s at the end used in as a confirmation, agreement or question.”

This very Canadian fact and many more can be found in this week’s ‘App of the Week,’ Canada Facts — an app specifically developed for Canada’s 150th birthday.

The app allows you to quiz your friends and family about the geography, history, science and people of Canada. It features more than 100 facts about our great nation and gives you the ability to save specific facts for later usage. By selecting favourite facts, users can go back and view information even when the device is not connected to the internet.

Canada Facts allows users to share info straight from the application to their friends, via Facebook Messenger, text and a variety of other apps. The app can be a bit frustrating though, as whenever it’s closed it restarts from the first fact, so if you’re at fact 94, it’s probably a good idea to just favourite all the facts you find interesting.

Additionally, Canada Facts also has a daily fact feature that creates new notifications everyday featuring a different fact about Canada. Lastly, to remove ads from every 10 facts users need to pay $1.99 CAD, however the ads in the free version aren’t very intrusive.

Canada Facts is available for free in the Google Play Store.