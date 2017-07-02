Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Virgin, Fido, Koodo and Vidéotron compete on 6GB and 8GB promo plans in Quebec [Read here]
- Cineplex’s massive Toronto The Rec Room is a tech-filled mega arcade [Read here]
- Toronto Star shutters Star Touch and reveals plans to launch new universal app [Read here]
- Apple’s iOS 11 public beta is now available [Read here]
- OnePlus 5 Review: When I’m small [Read here]
- Huawei P10 Plus Review: Affordable flagship with a dual-camera that wows [Read here]
- Here’s how to download iOS 11’s public beta [Read here]
- Android Pay now supports American Express cards in Canada [Read here]
- Freedom Mobile now has 1,106,159 subscribers, ARPU increases to $37.05 [Read here]
- Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in July [Read here]
- Beer Store Xpress delivery service launching in Scarborough and Ottawa, Ontario [Read here]
- iOS 11’s 5 best new features [Read here]
- Nintendo officially reveals the $99 SNES Classic [Read here]
- BlackBerry is reportedly working on two new devices codenamed ‘Krypton’ and ‘Juno’ [Read here]
- Here are all of Google Home’s Canadian Easter eggs [Read here]
- Bell Samsung Galaxy S8 update page reveals RCS service is ‘coming soon in select areas’ [Read here]
- Google Home Review: Google Assistant leads the charge [Read here]
- Bell and Virgin offering customers $250 port-in credit if they switch from Videotron [Read here]
