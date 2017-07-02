News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Jul 2, 2017

7:33 AM EDT

iOS 11 control centre

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Virgin, Fido, Koodo and Vidéotron compete on 6GB and 8GB promo plans in Quebec [Read here]
  • Cineplex’s massive Toronto The Rec Room is a tech-filled mega arcade [Read here]
  • Toronto Star shutters Star Touch and reveals plans to launch new universal app [Read here]
  • Apple’s iOS 11 public beta is now available [Read here]
  • OnePlus 5 Review: When I’m small [Read here]
  • Huawei P10 Plus Review: Affordable flagship with a dual-camera that wows [Read here]
  • Here’s how to download iOS 11’s public beta [Read here]
  • Android Pay now supports American Express cards in Canada [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile now has 1,106,159 subscribers, ARPU increases to $37.05 [Read here]
  • Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in July [Read here]
  • Beer Store Xpress delivery service launching in Scarborough and Ottawa, Ontario [Read here]
  • iOS 11’s 5 best new features [Read here]
  • Nintendo officially reveals the $99 SNES Classic [Read here]
  • BlackBerry is reportedly working on two new devices codenamed ‘Krypton’ and ‘Juno’ [Read here]
  • Here are all of Google Home’s Canadian Easter eggs [Read here]
  • Bell Samsung Galaxy S8 update page reveals RCS service is ‘coming soon in select areas’ [Read here]
  • Google Home Review: Google Assistant leads the charge [Read here]
  • Bell and Virgin offering customers $250 port-in credit if they switch from Videotron [Read here]

