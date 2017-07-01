Telus, Rogers, Bell make Interbrand Canada’s list of 150 impactful Canadian brands

To celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial birthday, Interbrand Canada is celebrating 150 of the country’s brands that have had a major influence and impact on the world.
To make the list, titled “The Interbrand 150: Iconic Canadian Brands Report — Our time to grow,” the brand consultancy firm used its own knowledge of the market, along with the nominations from Canadians for brands they considered iconic. Deliberation on specific brands took place during Spring 2017, with a focus placed on “key dimensions of clarity, authenticity and engagement.”
“Brands become iconic when they build an emotional connection with people’s values and beliefs,” said Carolyn Ray, managing director, Interbrand Canada, in a press release. “When we asked Canadians about the brands that have shaped and defined their lives, we heard wonderful stories that convey their deep personal connections with these brands, and reinforce their pride in being Canadian.”
It’s worth noting that the list isn’t a ranking of the “top” 150 brands, but instead is presented in the form of a timeline, highlighting notable older companies up until the more modern and nascent ones. As a result, companies are broken down by when they were first founded, with sections such as “1926 to 1953,” which includes companies like Air Canada (est. 1937) and Bombardier (est. 1942).
In terms of major Canadian telecommunication companies, Rogers (est. 1960), Vidéotron (est. 1964) Bell (est. 1983) and Telus (est. 1990) all made the Interbrand’s list. Some other tech brands featured are IMAX (late 1960s to early 1970s) and BlackBerry (est. 1984).
Interbrand also wrote a few sentences explaining why certain companies are particularly important, such as with BlackBerry, which it said “was among the first to recognize the power of sending and receiving e-mail and performing other tasks using devices that fit in our pockets.”
Interestingly, Interbrand says most of the brands on the list have been in business for an average of 85 years, with some even predating the country’s 1867 confederation, such as the Hudson’s Bay Company, established in 1670.
Of course, there are more than 150 major Canadian brands, so not every company was able to make the list. “We are sure that this list will generate passionate discussion, and we tried to be as inclusive as possible,” said Ray. “The report is really meant to be a platform to not only celebrate the history of Canada but also understand the role that brands play in shaping our future.”
The full report can be viewed here.
Earlier this year, another report was put together by the University of Victoria regarding the brands that Canadians trust the most, with Telus placing first out of all the country’s telecom companies.
Source: Newswire
Comments