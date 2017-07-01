RBC launches Snapchat Canada Day filter across the country

The Royal Bank of Canada, or RBC for short, has launched a new filter for Snapchat in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.
The filter is available this weekend and allows users to share their love for Canada country on social media. The filter features a set of glasses sporting maple leafs. As well, if you raise your eyebrows, fireworks shoot across the screen. Is there any other way to say ‘I <3 Canada’?
This is not a bad way to share this awesome day with friends and family.
The special edition filter is available this weekend for Canadian Snapchat users.
How are you planning to celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday?
Comments