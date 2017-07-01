News
PREVIOUS

RBC launches Snapchat Canada Day filter across the country

Jul 1, 2017

2:50 PM EDT

0 comments

The Royal Bank of Canada, or RBC for short, has launched a new filter for Snapchat in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.

The filter is available this weekend and allows users to share their love for Canada country on social media. The filter features a set of glasses sporting maple leafs. As well, if you raise your eyebrows, fireworks shoot across the screen. Is there any other way to say ‘I <3 Canada’?

rbi snap gif

This is not a bad way to share this awesome day with friends and family.

The special edition filter is available this weekend for Canadian Snapchat users.

How are you planning to celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday?

Related Articles

News

Jun 12, 2017

11:57 AM EDT

The second generation of Snap Spectacles may include augmented reality

News

Jun 30, 2017

1:04 PM EDT

Public Mobile extends Freedom Mobile $40/4GB promo until July 6

News

Jun 14, 2017

9:01 PM EDT

Send Pride Toronto snaps to Snapchat’s Discover section on June 25

News

Mar 6, 2017

11:56 AM EDT

RBC, Scotiabank lead Canadian banks for embracing FinTech innovation, says report

Comments