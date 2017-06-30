Entry-level ZTE Jasper now available through Chatr Mobile

Rogers discount brand Chatr has added a new entry-level ZTE smartphone to its lineup.
At $100 outright (plus $10 SIM for consumers who aren’t Chatr Mobile customers already), the ZTE Jasper is currently the most affordable touchscreen device in the carrier’s lineup.
The Jasper features a 4-inch screen with 480 x 800 resolution display. Internally, the phone includes a Snapdragon 210 chipset supported by 1GB of RAM. A 2,000 mAh battery powers the device. ZTE says the battery should provide approximately 9.6 hours of continuous talk time.
When it comes to internal storage, the Jasper features a modest 8GB, which the manufacturer says is expandable by up to 32GB via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Included in the box are a travel adapter and data link cable.
Camera-wise, the Jasper includes a single 5-megapixel rear-facing camera.
The LTE-capable phone is compatible with networks that operate at 850MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz and 1900MHz frequencies and Bands 2, 4 and 5.
Source: Chatr
