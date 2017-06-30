Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s harder difficulty, Tingle Costume, first DLC pack is now available

The first expansion for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.
The Master Trials DLC pack is only included as part of the game’s $20 expansion pass and measures in at 456MB on the Nintendo Switch (the expansion’s file size is much bigger on the Wii U).
The downloadable content features a harder difficulty mode that uses a separate save slot, as well as an assortment of new costumes, including a Tingle outfit, Phantom Armour, and Travel Medallion that allows players to create a temporary fast travel point. Finally, it also features a new system that allows players track the distance and direction they’ve travelled around Hyrule.
The most significant update included in this DLC pack, however, is the Trail of the Sword. This 45-minute room challenge has players battling through a series of increasingly difficult enemies. The player starts the trial without armour or weapons and is only able to fight using items they acquire during the challenge, similar to the core game’s Eventide Island shrine challenge. Finishing the Trail of the Sword lets players use the Master Sword in its fully powered state.
The second expansion set to hit Breath of the Wild is called the Champions’ Ballad, which is set to be released this holiday season. This DLC pack introduces a new story chapter to the game that focuses on the four champions, Daruk, Mipha, Revali and Urbosa.
Nintendo briefly showed off this DLC pack at E3 2017, revealing a set of Amiibo figures that are set to be released alongside the content.
The DLC pass for Breath of the Wild is priced at $28.19 CAD.
