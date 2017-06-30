Twitter is reportedly looking into letting users flag ‘fake news’

Twitter is said to be exploring a feature that would allow users to flag tweets that contain “misleading, false or harmful information.” According to The Wall Street Journal, it could appear as “a tiny tab appearing in a drop-down menu alongside tweets,” although no other information was revealed.
The WSJ says this feature is in a prototype phase and may not ever actually be released.
A spokesperson for Twitter told The WSJ that there are currently no plans to launch such a feature, although she wouldn’t confirm if one was being tested.
These reports follow efforts from other major tech companies to reduce the amount of fake news on the internet. Earlier in the year, Facebook changed its ‘trending’ section to focus on stories from reputable news agencies, and in April, Google made a number of changes to its search engine.
Source: The Washington Post
