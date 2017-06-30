SyrupCast
SyrupCast Podcast Ep.127: Google Home, where is the Amazon Echo?

Jun 30, 2017

4:07 PM EDT

This week, the SyrupCast crew — Igor Bonifacic, Zach Gilbert, and Patrick O’Rourke — are joined by tech journalist and MobileSyrup contributor, Teddy Kritsonis, to discuss the Google Home coming to Canada and the release of iOS 11 beta.

Canadian’s have been long awaiting the arrival of a smart speaker north of the border. The Google Home is the first to be released officially in Canada and both Teddy and Patrick have had the opportunity to set one up and use them in their homes.

This week also saw the public release of Apple’s latest mobile OS, iOS 11. Zach and Patrick have downloaded and installed the update on their phones and tested out some of the operating system’s newest features.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Hosts: Igor BonifacicZach GilbertPatrick O’Rourke and Teddy Kritsonis

Total runtime: 42:55
Google Home: 1:30
iOS 11: 25:30
Shoutouts: 37:15

Patrick, on the #SwitchMinute, shouts out I Am Setsuna. Zach gives his shoutout to MobileSyrup’s sister site BetaKit for Dead By Daylight. Teddy’s shoutout goes to the amended drone rules. Finally, this week Igor shouts out the Expanse series.

