Samsung expected to ship both 64GB and 128GB variants of Galaxy Note 8

Jun 30, 2017

9:29 AM EDT

The Galaxy Note 8 rumour mill continues its endless churn, with a new rumour out of Korea stating Samsung will ship separate 64GB and 128GB storage variants of the Note 8.

In addition, both variants are said to come with support for microSD expandability.

Previous rumours have indicated the Note 8 will feature a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge ‘Infinity’ display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 3,300mAh battery and 6GB of RAM. If accurate, the Note 8 will be only the second Samsung smartphone to ship with more than 4GB of RAM.

Like the S8, the new Note is expected to feature a back-facing fingerprint sensor, though there hasn’t been consensus on whether Samsung will place the scanner underneath the Note’s camera module or next to it.

According to prolific leaker Evan Blass, Samsung will release the Note 8 in late September. Blass also adds the Note 8 will likely be company’s most expensive phone to date, with a price tag that surpasses $1,100 USD.

