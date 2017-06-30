News
Rogers offers $50, 4GB loyalty plan in response to Public, Freedom

Jun 30, 2017

1:24 PM EDT

1 comments

rogers promo

In response to Telus sub-brand Public Mobile’s new $38, 4GB promo plan that targets Freedom Mobile customers, Rogers is now offering a $50, 4GB BYOD loyalty plan.

The deal emerged in multiple threads on Red Flag Deals, with some customers stating that they called into retention and said they were thinking of leaving to Public Mobile or Freedom Mobile, and others noting that the option was available in their MyRogers online account.

According to users, it includes the following:

  • 4GB Data
  • Unlimited Canada-wide calling
  • Call Forwarding/Call Transfer
  • Billed Usage-Invoice Details
  • Call Display
  • Name Display
  • Unltd Text/Pic/Video Messages
  • Voicemail included in Plan
  • Roam Like Home

The deal is a striking $35 savings from regular pricing, which puts a 4GB BYOD plan with unlimited Canada-wide calling and Roam Like Home at $85 (and that’s with a 2GB bonus).

The plan follows a recent retention offering from Rogers sub-brand Fido, priced at $45 for 4GB.

Source: Red Flag Deals Via: iPhone in Canada

