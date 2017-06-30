News
OnePlus says scrolling ‘jelly effect’ on OnePlus 5 is ‘natural’

Jun 30, 2017

10:05 AM EDT

OnePlus’ flagship smartphone is now available in Canada, and for all intents and purposes, it’s a very solid device. However, some users have been reporting a “jelly” issue on Reddit and in OnePlus’ forums, where scrolling through the screen resulted in text bunching together and stretching.

According to OnePlus, though, this isn’t something to be concerned about. “The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display,” the company said in a statement provided to The Verge“We’ve received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there’s no variance in screens between devices.”

Given that statement, it doesn’t seem like the jelly effect will be something that can be resolved through a manufacturer’s warranty exchange. That said, if it is a major problem for you, the company does offer a 15-day return policy on the OnePlus 5.

Source: The Verge 

