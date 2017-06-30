News
Jun 30, 2017

11:22 AM EDT

Interac’s official Twitter account has tweeted that the payment platform is currently ‘experiencing technical difficulties.’

It seems the company’s technical issues are limited to its e-transfer service, but we’ve reached out to Interac for clarification. Interac’s e-transfer service allows users to send and receive money using email and text.

Back in April 2016, Interac said it hit its highest use point ever, with 158 million e-transfers in Canada — the majority of which were mobile interactions. This was an almost 50 percent increase in volume from the previous year, wrote Interact at the time in a press release.

More to come…

Comments

  • Dimitri

    It’s been happening since yesterday afternoon. CIBC and Scotia Bank reported it late 4pm yesterday about this. I am guessing their servers are having issues with many using e-transfering? It’d easier and better to be honest.