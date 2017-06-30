Interac’s official Twitter account has tweeted that the payment platform is currently ‘experiencing technical difficulties.’
We are experiencing technical difficulties impacting the INTERAC e-Transfer service. We are working to resolve ASAP. Stay tuned.
— INTERAC (@INTERAC) June 30, 2017
It seems the company’s technical issues are limited to its e-transfer service, but we’ve reached out to Interac for clarification. Interac’s e-transfer service allows users to send and receive money using email and text.
Back in April 2016, Interac said it hit its highest use point ever, with 158 million e-transfers in Canada — the majority of which were mobile interactions. This was an almost 50 percent increase in volume from the previous year, wrote Interact at the time in a press release.
More to come…
Comments