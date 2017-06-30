News
GameCube classic Pac-Man Vs. coming to Nintendo Switch in Namco Museum Collection

Jun 30, 2017

Bandai Namco has announced that its upcoming Museum Collection of games on Nintendo Switch will also include the GameCube classic Pac-Man Vs.

Originally released in 2003, the game pits three player-controlled ghosts against one player-controlled Pac-Man in a classic maze setting. However, it’s important to note two separate Nintendo Switch systems are required to play with four people. According to IGN, the player controlling Pac-Man will use a Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode and control the titular character with one Joy-Con controller. The other three players, meanwhile, will control the ghosts on the second Switch in TV mode, using the remaining three Joy-Con controllers.

The Namco Museum Collection launches on the Nintendo Switch on July 28th for $30. No Canadian pricing has been confirmed, but that would be approximately $39 CAD, so the game will likely cost $40 in Canada. The Collection includes the following games:

  • Dig Dug
  • Galaga
  • Galaga ’88
  • Pac-Man
  • Pac-Man Vs.
  • Rolling Thunder
  • Rolling Thunder 2
  • Sky Kid
  • Splatterhouse
  • Tank Force
  • The Tower of Druaga

Fans have been clamouring for Virtual Console on the Switch, which would allow players to download classic games from a variety of older platforms. Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn’t yet confirmed when Virtual Console is actually coming, so re-releases like the Namco Museum Collection are currently the only way to play older games on the Switch.

In related news, a Canadian AI research team recently managed to set a new world record in Ms. Pac-Man.

Source: IGN

