Best Buy’s ‘Boxing Day in July’ sale offers a range of mobile and tech deals

Jun 30, 2017

4:53 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada is offering a wide range of promotional discounts on a variety of tech during its ‘Boxing Day in July’ summer sale, which begins June 30th and ends July 6th.

One of the main deals advertised by the retailer is its reduced prices on iPhones. The 32GB variants of the iPhone 6S and iPhone SE are $0 down on select plans with Rogers, Bell, Fido and Virgin, while the iPhone 7 32GB is $100 (CAD) up front with a $50 trade-in (or $150 without) on select plans from Bell and Rogers.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is available for $149.99 down after a $50 trade-in (or $200 without) on select two-year plans from Telus, Rogers and Bell.

Both the Google Pixel and LG G6 are available for $0 up front during the sale on select two-year plans from Rogers (for the Pixel) and Telus (for the G6).

Additionally, customers can save up to $360 off the retail price of select iPads, and up to $250 off certain MacBooks.

Best Buy is also offering $50 off on select Nest smart home devices and major price slashes on 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG.

Find the full list of deals here.

  • Dimitri

    You guys think those are sales? I know that those aren’t ” sales”. Those are regular pricing anyone can get at any time. Ask them to check RSS (internal inventory system) which also shows u the cost of the item that employees get and the true cost of the item. Then ask for a bargain and wow u got the same deal u get on any ” VIP or box day” sale. It’s a no brainer. Also the fact that u had the same exact sales yesterday as a part of the ” VIP” Wasn’t anything special. Remember they have ” friends and family” day and u can get that deal on any day if u speak to the rep with kindness and ask them for a good deal. Also don’t believe the crap they tell you about their warranties and such. Just a heads up as I know a bit more then the average Joe about Best Buy.