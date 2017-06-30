News
Apple has sold 1.2 billion iPhones in 10 years

Jun 30, 2017

8:31 PM EDT

1 comments

Apple

On the 10th anniversary of the iPhone’s release in the United States, Apple has hit the 1.2 billion iPhones sold mark, amounting to a total of $738 billion USD, according to analytics firm Statista.

This comes to approximately $100 billion in profit over the iPhone’s life so far, which is a significant portion of the Apple’s massive $256 billion pile of cash.

Apple hit 100 million units in 2011, 200 million in 2012, 500 million in 2013 and 1 billion in 2016, according to additional stats from Statista.

Regardless of how you feel about Apple or the iPhone, 1.2 billion shipped devices over a 10 year period is an astounding number.

If we break this down, this means that apple sold the following over the past decade:

  • 328,767 phones per day
  • 2,301,369 phones per week
  • 9,863,010 phones per month
  • 119,671,188 phones per year

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, it’s expected that Apple will release three versions of the device this year: A regular sized device, a larger Plus iteration and a special 10th anniversary version of the iPhone.

Source: Statista

