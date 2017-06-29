News
TMN Go’s iOS and Android app now supports offline viewing

Jun 29, 2017

11:18 AM EDT

TMN Go

Taking a page out of Netflix’s playbook, offline viewing is now available in TMN Go’s iOS and Android app.

The feature is specifically available to Bell Fibe TV, Bell Satellite TV, Bell Alliant, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink and Rogers, according to the press release.

It’s unclear how much content will support offline viewing, though the press release notes “Hollywood, movies [and], big-buzz offerings from HBO and Showtime, and premium Canadian content.”

Specific content that can be viewed offline includes the following:

  • Passengers
  • The Magnificent Seven
  • Trolls
  • Suicide Squad
  • Game of Thrones
  • Silicon Valley
  • Veep
  • Ballers
  • Twin Peaks
  • I’m Dying Up Here
  • The Putin Interviews
  • Sensitive Skin
  • Hip-hop evolution
  • The Other Half
  • Two Lovers and a Bear
  • Goodfellas
  • Rocky
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Jerry Maguire

It’s important to note that TMN Go is not available untethered from a traditional cable subscription like HBO Now is in the U.S.

TMN Go is available on desktop (it doesn’t seem like desktop supports offline viewing), iOS and Android.

