The LG V30 will reportedly drop secondary display in favour of a single OLED panel

Jun 29, 2017

5:56 PM EDT

4 comments

LG V30 secondary display

The LG V30, the successor to the dual-screen V20, will ditch one of its most iconic features, according to XDA Developers.

The website, citing one of its own sources, says the upcoming smartphone will ditch its secondary display, the one that shows V20 users to launch their favourite apps and see information like the current time at a glance, in favour of a single OLED panel.

XDA Developers speculates LG is abandoning the secondary display in favour of a tall 18:9 display like the one found on the company’s current flagship, the G6. A taller, bezel-less design would make a secondary display redundant.

The same source also told XDA the V30 will feature a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of RAM. Between the taller screen and updated specs, the it appears the V30 will mostly be an updated version of the G6.

Source: XDA Developers

