Samsung announces Rose Pink Galaxy S8+

Samsung is adding a new ‘rose pink’ colour to its lineup of Galaxy S8+ models.
The company says Galaxy S8+ units featuring the new paint job will be available starting tomorrow, June 30th, in select markets, including South Korean and Taiwan. We’ve reached out to Samsung to find out if the company plans to bring the rose pink S8+ to Canada.
The new colour means the S8 and S8+ are available in six different colours across the globe. They’re also available in midnight black, orchid grey, coral blue, arctic silver and maple gold. In Canada, the S8 and S8+ are only available in midnight black and orchid grey currently.
